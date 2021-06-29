Dorothy M. Kuczek

Feb. 7, 1931 - June 24, 2021

PORT BYRON — Dorothy M. Kuczek, 90, of Port Byron, passed away June 24, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn on Feb. 7, 1931, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Daniel and Helen (Usowski) Larkin. She was previously employed with Mustad, McDonald's and most recently Big Lots in Auburn. Dorothy was a member of the VFW and the SK Post, Ladies Auxiliary.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Linda (Mark) Deyo, Cynthia (John) Kowath; her son, Terry (Beth) Miles; her grandchildren: Timothy (Ashley) Deyo, Scott (Marcie) Deyo, Jamie (Joe) Gleason, Chris Verdi (Renee Murphy), Cassidy (Aaron) Derouin and Matt Robertson; her great-grandchildren: Kevin, Kylie and Ian Deyo, Kasey and Parker Gleason, Giuliana Deyo, Gavin, Easton, Lennorha and Oliver Verdi, Abby and Caitlin Derouin; and her great-great-grandchild, Karter Deyo; as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Kuczek; her sister, Helen Casey and her brother, Richard Larkin.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated July 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn. Entombment in St. Joseph's Cemetery at a later date.