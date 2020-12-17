Dorothy Marie Ray

June 5, 1927 - Dec. 13, 2020

MERIDIAN - Dorothy Marie Ray, 93, of Meridian, passed away at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo. She was born in Meridian, June 5, 1927. Prior to retirement she was employed at the Cato Meridian Central Schools as the High School Librarian. She enjoyed gardening, collecting antique dolls and crafting. She was active in the Cato Civic Heritage Historical Society and was a tour guide at the Brick Church School House.

She is predeceased by her husband, Tony Ray, son, Bruce David Ray (1981), son in-law, Joseph Giambalvo and her mother Florence Oshisky.

Survived by daughter, Donna M. Ray Giambalvo of Liverpool; and daughter-in-law Brenda (Paul) Bramble; son Eric (Suzanne) Ray of Cato; grandchildren: Renee Krajcar (Dan), Brandon Giambalvo, Jessica (Justin) Morency, Grace (Dylan) Bramble, Melissa Bramble and Nathan (Mackenzie) Bramble; and five great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday, December 18, from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, a service will take place at 6:00 PM. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will take place in the spring at the Meridian Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at an undetermined date in 2021. For those wishing to make contributions in lieu of flowers, they may do so to Cato Civic Historical Society, 11256 South St., Cato, NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com