Dorothy O. Myers

AUBURN - Dorothy O. Myers, 84, of Auburn, passed away on January 18, 2021 at The Commons. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Avis Cook Bower.

Dorothy was a past member of Scipio Community Church and later became part of the Scipio Baptist Church family.

Dorothy worked for the Alpha Epsilon Phi in Ithaca at Cornell University for many years as the housemother. She later worked for Westminster Manor for eight years before retiring. Dorothy made her family the #1 priority throughout her life. Her favorite thing was cooking for her family.

She is survived by, children Ken (Patty), Paula, Crystal (Wayne), Joan, Dorothy, Don (Charlena), Melvin, Jr. (Missy), and Jeffery (Ashley); brother, John Bower; 24 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Melvin A. Myers, Sr., grandparents Bill and Ada Cook, sister Virginia Smith, and her special dog Gracie.

Services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in the spring at Scipio Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of The Commons for their special care over the years to Dorothy O. Myers.