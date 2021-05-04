Dorothy (Raus) Marventano

May 9, 1941 - April 3, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL - Dorothy (Raus) Marventano, 79, of The Villages, FL passed away on April 3, 2021. She was born on May 9, 1941.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Marventano, of The Villages, FL; son, David Marventano (Jessica), of Arlington, VA; son, Richard Marventano (Rose Neves), of Watertown, CT; two granddaughters: Isabella and Catherine; brother, Aubrey Raus, of Nicaragua; brother, Richard Raus (Judy), of Lady Lake, FL; sister, Diane Fall (Joseph), of The Villages, FL; sister, Christine Hourigan (Michael), of Syracuse, NY; brother, David Raus, of Marietta, NY; sister, Theresa Chaffee, of The Villages, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Marventano; her father, Aubrey Raus; and her mother, Dorothy Raus.

Dorothy graduated from Onondaga Central High School in Syracuse, NY in 1959, from Saint Joseph's School of Nursing in Syracuse, NY in 1962, and received her Master's Degree in Nursing from SUNY Cortland, NY. She was a registered nurse, a school nurse and health teacher in Auburn, NY, and Director of the school nursing program in Auburn, NY until her retirement and move to Florida in 1999.