Dorothy (Raus) Marventano
May 9, 1941 - April 3, 2021
THE VILLAGES, FL - Dorothy (Raus) Marventano, 79, of The Villages, FL passed away on April 3, 2021. She was born on May 9, 1941.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Marventano, of The Villages, FL; son, David Marventano (Jessica), of Arlington, VA; son, Richard Marventano (Rose Neves), of Watertown, CT; two granddaughters: Isabella and Catherine; brother, Aubrey Raus, of Nicaragua; brother, Richard Raus (Judy), of Lady Lake, FL; sister, Diane Fall (Joseph), of The Villages, FL; sister, Christine Hourigan (Michael), of Syracuse, NY; brother, David Raus, of Marietta, NY; sister, Theresa Chaffee, of The Villages, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Marventano; her father, Aubrey Raus; and her mother, Dorothy Raus.
Dorothy graduated from Onondaga Central High School in Syracuse, NY in 1959, from Saint Joseph's School of Nursing in Syracuse, NY in 1962, and received her Master's Degree in Nursing from SUNY Cortland, NY. She was a registered nurse, a school nurse and health teacher in Auburn, NY, and Director of the school nursing program in Auburn, NY until her retirement and move to Florida in 1999.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, located at 5323 E. County Road 462, Wildwood, FL, with burial at 12:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, located at 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL. A gathering will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. at Evans Prairie Country Club, 1825 Evans Prairie Trail, in The Villages.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the MAYO Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St., SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.