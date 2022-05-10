 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Schenck

Dorothy Schenck

1938 – 2022

MORAVIA — Dorothy J. Schenck passed away on May 6. 2022.

Predeceased by her daughter, Priscilla. She is survived by her daughters: Penny Stoker (Rick), of Berwyn, PA and Pamela Schenck, of Moravia; her grandchildren: Andreana (Emanuel) and Andrew (Scarlet), of Marietta, GA; and three great-grandchildren.

She loved her horses, reading, fiendish sudokus and wooden puzzles.

As she wished, there will be no services. In her honor, take that time to read a good book! For those who wish, donations in her honor can be made to either the Four Town First Aid Squad or Powers Library, both in Moravia NY.

