Dorothy 'Sue' Massett

March 29, 1937 - Dec. 10, 2021

JORDAN — Dorothy "Sue" Massett, 84, of Jordan and formerly of Weedsport, passed away Dec. 10, 2021, with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Massett was born in Syracuse, NY, on March 29, 1937 to the late Frederick Lutzy and Dorothy Tripp Lutzy Cannon.

Sue held a variety of jobs throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed the years she spent living in Florida. The time spent making cherished memories with her family is what brought her the most joy.

Sue is survived by her daughters: Kim (Mike) O'Connell, Trudy (Larry) Sordelet, Cynthia (Andrew) Winters and Cheryl (Craig) Butler; her grandchildren: Dennis, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Bobby, David, Brianna, Kasie and Kylie; her brother, Fritz (Stephanie) Lutzy; her sister, Karen (Dave) Chilson; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Tilly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Wright.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. Face coverings will be mandatory for all individuals. Contributions in Sue's name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.