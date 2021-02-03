Dorothy Wyley Keough

AUBURN — Mrs. Dorothy Wyley Keough, 85, of 2 Riverside Drive, Auburn, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 with family at her home.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Church on a later day when family and friends can travel safely.

Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

At Dorothy's request, those thinking of memorials should be remembered to Operation Enduring Gratitude c/o KOC, 47 Market St., Auburn, NY 13021. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.