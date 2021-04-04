Dorothy (Wylie) Keough
Jan. 14, 1936 - Jan. 27, 2021
AUBURN - Dorothy (Wylie) Keough, 85, passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2021 surrounded by a loving family.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Dorothy was a graduate of East High School with the Class of 1954. Along with her late husband Bill, who passed away in 2010 they raised five sons. A member of St. Alphonsus Church, a volunteer for many community charities, Dorothy always was helping others. Including volunteering for the Honor Flights for the Veterans out of Buffalo. She always enjoyed the Buffalo Bills and was a loyal fan.
She was employed at Touch of Elegance gift shop for a few years, and was a great customer as well. Along with Bill, they loved to camp, attend car races including the Grand Prix in England in 1978. She and Bill were volunteers for the local Boy Scouts.
Dorothy was born on January 14, 1936 the daughter of Howard J. and Mary (Morrissey) Wylie.
She was a former Cayuga County Republican Party Treasurer/Secretary for many years. Her gracious smile, wit and generous spirit will be missed by many.
Surviving sons are Scott W. Keough, Auburn, Mark W. (Bel) Keough, Concord NC, Bruce A Keough, CO; daughter-in-law Lorrin Leonti Keough, Auburn; sisters-in-law Jane Barry and Joanne Kimak; brother-in-law Larry (Michi) Keough; grandchildren Dustin Keough, Patrick Keough, Jason Keough, Kyla Keough, Jacob Keough; great grandchildren Landon, MacKenzie, Oliver; special nieces and nephews Lisa Wylie, Jim and Julie Fasce, Edward Wylie, Joanne Wylie, Cheryl Wylie, Dr. Robert Wylie, Jeff Gage, Doug Gage, Bill Gage, Suzanne Hollady, Kevin Parker, Buddy Parker, Jennifer Kimak, Margaret Kimak, Kate Kimak, Matthew Kimak, Jennifer Banas, Margaret Collella, Kate Picciano; special cousins Rita Campagnola, Carolyn Emerson, Ann Marie Bryla, Marjorie Zelehowski, Ronald Peacock; special friends Ann Landers, Betty Festa, Joan and Tom Derbini; and her "Club" Ann, Sue, Yolanda, Betsy, Nona and Nancy.
She was a member of OEG and was currently volunteering for Operation Enduring Gratitude. Dorothy had purchased the first flag while serving on the organizing committee.
She was predeceased by two sons, Eric and Kirk Keough, her parents, and husband, her sisters Marian Fasce, Barbara Gage, and brother Robert Wylie
At her request, memorials may be remembered to Operation Enduring Gratitude, c/o Auburn Knights of Columbus, 47 Market Street, Auburn, NY 13021.
Social distancing guidelines and face masks are required for the Memorial Mass.
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.
Semper Fi