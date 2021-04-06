Dorothy (Wylie) Keough

Jan. 14, 1936 - Jan. 27, 2021

AUBURN — Dorothy (Wylie) Keough, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 27, 2021 surrounded by a loving family.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Dorothy was a graduate of East High School with the Class of 1954. Along with her late husband Bill, who passed away in 2010 they raised five sons. A member of St. Alphonsus Church, a volunteer for many community charities, Dorothy always was helping others. Including volunteering for the Honor Flights for the veterans out of Buffalo. She always enjoyed the Buffalo Bills and was a loyal fan.

She was employed at Touch of Elegance gift shop for a few years, and was a great customer as well. Along with Bill, they loved to camp, attend car races including the Grand Prix in England in 1978. She and Bill were volunteers for the local Boy Scouts.

Dorothy was born on Jan. 14, 1936, the daughter of Howard J. and Mary (Morrissey) Wylie.