AURORA - Doug Hill, of Aurora, died at home Monday, September 4, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Johnson City, NY to his late parents, Leroy and Norma Yetts Hill.

He is survived by Bobbi (Adams), his wife of 54 years; daughter, Brendon and grandson, Jeremy; sister, Bonnie (Bob) Laspina; brother, Randy Hill and several nieces and nephews.

Doug was a Navy veteran, serving on the USS Severn AO-61. He graduated from Morrisville College. He was a renowned Volkswagen mechanic with Garage DeFrance in Ithaca and his own business Finger Lakes Small Cars in Auburn. He then worked for Lowe's in Auburn until he retired in 2016. Doug was an avid gardener and planted hundreds of trees and hostas!

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 22, from 5:00-8:00 p.m., at 1180 Sherwood Road in Aurora. Condolences may be made at http://www.brewfuneralhome.com