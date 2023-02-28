Douglas Anthony

Oct. 4, 1960 - Feb. 25, 2023

AUBURN — Douglas Anthony, 62, of Auburn, passed away on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Commons on St. Anthony, after a long battle with dementia and complications due to covid.

Born in Auburn on Oct. 4, 1960, Douglas was the son of Richard and Elsie (Edmunds) Anthony. He was employed many years at Mack Studios as a graphic designer, until his retirement in 2015. Doug enjoyed coaching his children's baseball and softball leagues. He had a love of motocross and dirt car racing. Doug loved listening to country music and being outside riding his bicycle and motorcycle.

Douglas is survived by his loving wife, Linda Anthony; his children, Rob (Colby) Anthony and Leann Anthony; his mother, Elsie Anthony; his siblings, Susan (Ron) Wood, Richard (Kim) Anthony, Jackie (Rich) Harmon, Terry (Midge) Anthony, Sandy (Mark) Tratt, Brian (Wanda) Anthony, Randy (Kathy) Anthony, Jerry Anthony, Todd (Tatum) Anthony and Owen (Tracy) Anthony; his grandchildren, Cory Anthony and Aribella Skardinski; his brother and sister in law, Mike and Susan Macyczko and their daughter, Kelly (Mario) Colone; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Douglas was predeceased by his father, Richard Anthony; his siblings, Bradley Anthony and Donna Kieffer; his uncle, Harry Edmunds, with whom he was very close and his niece, Valerie Spencer.

Douglas' family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff on the 7th floor of The Commons on St. Anthony, for the kind and compassionate care they provided.

Calling hours for Douglas will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday in the funeral home at 11 a.m., with interment to follow in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.