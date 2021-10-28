Douglas C. Peacock

Feb. 11, 1934 - Oct. 24, 2021

UNION SPRINGS — Douglas C. Peacock, 87, of Union Springs died on Oct. 24, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

"Doug" was born on Feb. 11, 1934 in Fleming, NY, the son of the late Ralph and Margaret (Kirkwood) Peacock. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Marines, serving our country honorably in the Korean War, and was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He retired from Guaranteed Parts in Seneca Falls after working there for 25 years.

Doug was an avid sports fan, never missing a New York Yankees or Syracuse football or basketball game. He was a gifted artist, and enjoyed woodworking. He built much of the house the Peacock family have lived in since 1958. Doug also loved travelling, especially to Barbados, and he went on countless cruises with family and friends.

Doug was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helena (Villiers). He is survived by his loving daughter, Mary Elizabeth Peacock; and his son and daughter-in-law, Scott Douglas Peacock and Marianne Dainton. Doug had three grandchildren: Kristina Mary Calkins, Bradley (Cynthia) Calkins, and Zachary Calkins; and two great-grandchildren: Aiden and Vesper Calkins. He also had three cherished godchildren: Barbara (Jack) Wagener, Thomas Sage, and Lorie Mellini.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Box 72, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs, NY 13160.

A private funeral will be held at Langham Funeral Home in Auburn on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 for immediate family members. A military burial will be held in the spring of 2022 at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.