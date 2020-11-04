Douglas 'Dougie' C. VanHorn

CATO — Douglas "Dougie" C. VanHorn, 68, of Cato, passed away Nov. 1, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was born in Auburn, son of the late George VanHorn and Jackie J. Jackston VanHorn. He attended Cato schools, then joined the Air Force. Prior to retirement he was employed at Yagers Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but above all was his love for his family. He was a member of the Ira Fire Department, and an EMT often helping CIMVAC.

He was predeceased by a brother, Steven VanHorn.

Survived by his wife, Diane Baldwin VanHorn; daughter, Melissa (Brian) Peters, of Jordan; son, Shane (Linda) VanHorn, of East Syracuse; brother, Kevin (Vicki) VanHorn, of Weedsport; and sisters: Cheryl (Gerry) Youngs, of Cato, and Brenda (Norm) Howell, of Cato; sister-in-law, Destiny VanHorn; grandchildren: Kathryn (Taylor) Hamm, Shalyn (Joshua) Jones, Sean (Erica) VanHorn, Tess VanHorn, and, Jaqualyn Peters; great-grandson, Micah Hamm; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will take place Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, at 11 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are required. For those wishing to make contributions in lieu of flowers, they may do so to the CIMVAC Ambulance, 2496 W Main St. Cato , NY 13033, or the Ira United Methodist Church, 12479 Ferris Rd., Cato , NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com