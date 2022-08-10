Douglas E. Carey

Dec. 4, 1931 - Aug. 4, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Douglas E. Carey, 90, of Weedsport, NY, passed away on Aug. 4, 2022 at his daughter's residence at 6961 River Road, Cayuga, NY after a brief illness and following a heart attack.

Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Geneva, NY at an unspecified date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Montezuma VFW.

Mr. Carey was born in Port Byron, NY on Dec. 4, 1931, the son of Douglas M. Carey and Florence I. (Jetty) Carey.

Douglas graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1950. After graduation he became employed at Sylvania's Cathode Ray Tube Division in Seneca Falls where he sustained a career of over 40 years and took early retirement at the age of 62.

Douglas was passionate about his family and spent endless hours with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, the challenges of crossword puzzles and a daily walk.

Douglas met his wife, Sylvia Jean Bagshaw while employed at Sylvania and were married on Sept. 2, 1951. They were blessed with four children: Douglas A. Carey, Stephen M. Carey, Deborah J. Carey and Lori A. Carey.

Douglas was predeceased by his wife, and mother of his children, Sylvia J. Bagshaw on June 4, 1995 and his wife, Helen Parker on Oct. 13, 2011; his two brothers, Richard Carey and William Carey; his two sisters, Betty (Carey) Kolczynski and Susan (Carey) Darrow. He is survived by two sisters: Mary (Carey) Smith/Axton and Nancy (Carey) Glimpse.

