April 3, 1949 - July 27, 2023

SCIPIO CENTER — Douglas Gerald Beebee, 74, of Scipio Center, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Groton on July 27, 2023.

Born April 3, 1949 in Auburn, he was a son of the late Gerald and Elizabeth (Becker) Beebee. Doug attended the Genoa, King Ferry, and Southern Cayuga Schools.

A longtime resident of Scipio Center, he retired after 32 years as a motor equipment operator for the Town of Scipio. He also farmed and trucked throughout the area, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his children, Jared Beebee, of Scipio, Ember Goff (Mark, Jr.), and Gavin Beebee (Linsey), all of Groton; five grandchildren; his sisters Beth Bergman (Doug), of Locke, Betty Caza, of Cortland, and Diane Hooper (Bob), of Locke; and brothers, David Beebee, of Moravia and Donald Beebee (Jeri Bernard), of Scipio Center. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Beebee.

Private interment will be in Baker Cemetery, Moravia at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.