Douglas J. Griffith Jr.

AUBURN - Douglas J. Griffith Jr., 40, of Auburn, formerly of Marcellus, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 10, 2022.

Doug was food manager for Byrne Dairy in Auburn, and had an infectious laugh that no one could top.

Doug is survived by his parents Joyce (Jack) Eastman and Douglas (Lori) Griffith; sister Colleen (Eric) Traver; brothers Allan (Lisa Calkins) and Ben (Jessica Leach); nephews Conner, Hunter and Brayden; along with his paternal grandmother Jo-Ann Griffith.

Calling hours for Doug will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Plis Funeral Home, 33 North St. Marcellus.

Condolences for Doug's family may be left at www.plisfuneralhome.com.