CENTRAL SQUARE — Douglas Lee Jones, 77, of Central Square, passed away on March 10, 2021. He was born on Nov. 29, 1943 in Syracuse, NY to the late Martin Lee and the late Dorothy (Comstock) Jones. Doug was preceded in death by the love of his life, Christina, who passed in April of 2017.

Doug grew up in King Ferry, NY before moving to the Syracuse area. He graduated from Sherwood High School in 1961 and then joined the Aviation Branch of the United States Navy and served until 1965. In 1970, Doug began his employment with the United Parcel Service (UPS) where he was employed for over 30 years. He was also an active member of the Teamsters Union where he served as Union Steward. After retirement, Doug was a groundskeeper for the Greens at Beaumont. He was an active member and faithful leader of the West Monroe United Methodist Church. He loved fishing, his dog, Oliver, and all of his grandchildren.