Douglas N. Orser

AUBURN - Douglas N. Orser, 56, of Lafayette Place, Auburn, was called home by his angels and entered into eternal peace with the lord on February 25, 2021, with his loving wife, Tammy, by his side.

Doug was a hard worker and dedicated his life to his family and special interests, including hockey, motocross and auto racing.

Doug is survived by his wife Tammy (Tortorello) Orser; daughter Logan Neese; and best companions Pearl and Jaxson; his brothers Rick (Mary) Estes and Wayne (Mary) Estes; his sisters Donna (Gary) Robillard and Sharon (Brian) Jackson; father-in-law Joseph Tortorello; sisters-in-law Robin Stevens, Shelly (Chris) Lawrence, Bonnie Stevens, Kim Stevens; brother-in-law Jeff (Julie) Stevens; several nieces and nephews, Lisa Robillard, Donald and Neil Estes, Mandy Stevens; and his special niece, his bud Brooke Smith; his lifelong friends Gene and Chris Gray, Dan (Chris) Splane, John and Stacey Albring.

Doug was predeceased by father, Neil Orser, and his mother, Jane Orser, and mother-in-law Nancy A. Stevens.