Douglas P. Tallman Sr.

Feb. 2, 1953 - June 10, 2023

It is with great sadness that while surrounded by family, Douglas P. Tallman, Sr., age 70, joined our heavenly Father on June 10, 2023 at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with health issues.

Doug was born February 2, 1953 to Rose (Monty) and Paul Tallman, who predeceased him. Doug is survived by his wife and best friend of forty-eight years, Darlene (Perrine) Tallman; his sons Douglas P. Tallman, Jr. (fiance, Jennie DeBruyn), of North Lansing, NY, and Christopher Tallman, of Houma, LA; Jennie (Bushaw) Manning (Jeff Manning) of Homer, NY; several grandchildren, Kaelyn Tallman and Landon Manning of Homer, Lauren Bascle, Zoie Pledger, Seth LeCompte, Dixie Tallman, Jeremy Tallman, of Houma, LA, Gavin and Abigail Tallman of Smithdale, MS, Joshua D'Imperio (Nina) Hampton, VA; great-grandchild, Nathan D'Imperio; his sister, Diana Brown (Tim Slater), Sempronius, NY; aunt, Angie, Sempronius, and uncle, Duke Monty (Marsha), Homer; NY; several in-laws, Sherri Young (Johnny), Houma, LA, Ruth Holloway Lamphere (Bruce), Moravia, NY, Sandra Eldred (Wayne), Groton City, NY, David Perrine (Candy), Locke, NY, Donald Perrine (Nancy), King Ferry, NY, Lynn Seamans, Sempronius, NY, Diane Henson (Sam), Tucson, AZ, Daniel Perrine (Crystal), Moravia NY; and several nieces, nephews and foster children. He also loved Bubba Smith, Donner, LA, James Randolph, Clermont, FL, and Lance Swan, Sempronius, NY like his own sons and daughter, Donnelle (Perrine) Truxillo, Smithdale, MS. In addition to his parents, Doug was predeceased by his son, Eric James Tallman, and in-laws, Lyman and Lena Perrine.

Doug was a graduate of Moravia High School, Class of 1971. He owned Unlimited TV for several years, and ended his career as a truck driver.

He enjoyed hunting, bowling, snowmobiling, boating, old cars (his '56 Chevy Smurf), and dancing. He was able to enjoy riding with his wife on his Harley Davidson Trike until health issues intervened, but remained a firm believer in BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse).

He enjoyed watching the birds at the feeders, following the Buffalo Bills, traveling with his wife, winters in N. Myrtle Beach, traveling with friends, going to Mardi Gras, and especially loved the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. Doug was our social butterfly, and will forever be remembered for his generosity, kindness, and love, and we'll always remember his boisterous laugh and infamous burp.

Calling hours will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Avenue, Groton, NY. The funeral will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Christ United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Moravia, NY with a reception immediately following at the Moravia VFW Post 7127, 14 Adams St., Moravia NY.

Contributions may be made to Sempronius Fire Dept., 2284 NY-41A, Moravia, NY 13118, Four Town First Aid Squad, 109 Main St., Moravia, NY 13118, or Sarah's House, 100 Roberts Ave., Syracuse, NY 13207.