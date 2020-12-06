Douglas Pinckney

Oct. 16, 1938 - Nov. 28, 2020

SKANEATELES - Douglas Pinckney, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home in Skaneateles. He was born in Auburn on October 16, 1938 to the late Wesley and Dorothy Pinckney.

Doug grew up in Auburn and was an excellent athlete, lettering in four sports at Union Springs High School and "Mercury-footed Doug Pinckney" was inducted into the Union Springs Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. He served in the National Guard then started a career in radio with WMBO – becoming the voice of the Auburn Yankees.

Upon moving to Skaneateles in 1963, Doug started a successful sales company gaining lifelong friendships along the way.

Doug was passionate about golf and his accomplishments on the course include winning numerous championships, playing in 49 Father-Son tournaments in a row, and scoring three holes-in-one. He also loved trap shooting and won a NYS Open Championship in the sport.

Doug's laughter was infectious, filling a room and letting everyone know the party was on. He cherished his family and friends. He was a remarkable father, brother and devoted grandfather — and the Best Man at all three of his sons' weddings.