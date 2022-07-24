 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas R. Brill

  • 0

Douglas R. Brill

Douglas R. Brill passed away on July 16, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; five children: David (Kristina), Teddy, Gregory, Natasha (Andrew), and Anthony (Mandy); two grandchildren: Hailey and Caden; father, Robert L. Brill, Sr.; siblings: James (Margo) Brill, Sharon (Robert) Babcock, Robert, Jr. (Mary) Brill, Harold (Kelly); as well as a large extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Minnie and sister, Susan.

There will be no services and a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bangs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.bangsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News