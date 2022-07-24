Douglas R. Brill

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; five children: David (Kristina), Teddy, Gregory, Natasha (Andrew), and Anthony (Mandy); two grandchildren: Hailey and Caden; father, Robert L. Brill, Sr.; siblings: James (Margo) Brill, Sharon (Robert) Babcock, Robert, Jr. (Mary) Brill, Harold (Kelly); as well as a large extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Minnie and sister, Susan.