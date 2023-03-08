Doxie Sherman

Dec. 29, 1938 - Feb. 27, 2023

BETHEL, AK — Doxie Sherman, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, after a long period of declining health in Bethel, AK. Doxie was born in Auburn, NY, to the late Stella and Joseph Knoski.

Doxie enjoyed travelling to see family and friends, listening to music, dancing, taking long walks and volunteering at the Auburn Community Hospital and the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

Doxie was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Clarence "Butso" Sherman and her sister, Ann Walawender. Doxie is survived by her brother, Joseph Knoski, of Plymouth, IN; sons: Ronald Sherman (wife Laura), of Westerly, RI, Steven Sherman (wife Kathleen), of Auburn, NY, Gerald Sherman (husband Scott), of Bethel, AK, and Scott Sherman, of Auburn, NY. Doxie also leaves behind six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. At this time there are no services planned.