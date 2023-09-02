May 25, 1929 - Aug. 4, 2023

AUBURN - Dr. Donald Arthur "Doc" Westee, D.V.M., formerly and forever of Auburn, NY (no one ever loved Auburn, NY more than this man) left this Earth on August 4, 2023. He was born in Jamaica, Queens, NY on May 25, 1929.

He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne (Ebertz) Westee; his son, Philip L. Westee and wife, Tina; his daughter, Leigh Westee; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many other relatives; and multitudes of friends and clients of his Veterinary practice. He was predeceased by his son, Andrew Michael Westee, who left this Earth on September 11, 2022.

Doc was a clam digger on the Long Island Sound as a young man and dreamed of something greater, involving his love of animals.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and eventually was chosen to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC.

After his service, he obtained his Undergraduate degree, and was accepted to Cornell University Veterinary School. During his time at Cornell, his roommate Pete introduced him to his sister, Suzanne, and Doc fell in love and married her.

After graduation, and after working for veterinary practices on Long Island and in Maine, Doc was summoned to Auburn to work for his father-in-law, Doc Ebertz. He started as the large animal vet, tending to the cows, horses, sheep, pigs and other animals of the farms across central NY. He eventually bought the practice, concentrating on small animals, where he worked full time performing surgeries and all other treatments until he was 85 years old. He said that it was very rare to get to do what you love for a living.

His love for animals was never ending, and on top of caring for the pets of others, he raised his own dogs, cats, owls, deer, pheasants, peacocks, chickens, crows, turkeys, hawks, squirrels, alligators, snakes, armadillos, ferrets, fresh and salt water fish, and the list goes on.

But this is not the full story of Doc Westee. He tried all the things that life had to offer across the entire planet. He was a gymnast; a private pilot (he flew a Cessna, a Piper Cub and stunt planes); a skydiver; a windsurfer; a sailor (he had a Sidewinder); a fisherman; a photographer; a cross-country skier; a snow shoer; an ice skater; a square dancer; a crooner (Sinatra was his favorite); a bicyclist; and a canoeist.

He traveled Europe and the U.S on bicycle tours; he went on safari in Africa (no animals were harmed); he participated as a bicyclist, canoeist and ice skater in too many races to count; and he was a founder of the Great Race in Auburn. He made dollhouses; made and flew radio-controlled planes; made WWII airplane models; and refurbished old motor boats and canoes. He was a genealogist, spending countless hours tracing his family roots including meeting up with family members in Sweden.

He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends and did everything he could to make their lives better. It is hard to imagine how he had time to do all these things. When asked, he admitted that he rarely slept because he had to many things to do and too much life to live. Doc Westee loved life and was an inspiration to many people. We will all miss him.

Doc will be interred at Fort Hill Cemetery, 26 Fairmount #7 on September 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow.