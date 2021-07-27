Dr. George M. Bryan
April 11, 1927 - July 22, 2021
SENNETT - Dr George M. Bryan, 94, of Sennett passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Matthew House in Auburn. Dr. Bryan was born in Yeadon, PA on April 11, 1927 to the late George and Gale Salome Bryan.
Towards the end of WWII George proudly served our country with the United States Navy as a radio technician at Great Lakes Naval Air Station. He attended LaSalle University earning his Undergraduate Degree and the University of Delaware earning his Master's Degree. George earned his PhD at Carnegie Mellon University. Dr Bryan spent his career as a research Physicist/Oceanographer at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University. George was a dedicated Piermont community member, serving as an EMS Captain, an EMT at the Piermont Fire Department, and a Trustee of the Piermont, NY Village Board, as well as many other community and service boards. He had a love for classical music, playing the clarinet, piano and guitar. George cherished the time and memories he made with family and friends and felt most at peace while he was out at sea.
George is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 70 years, Mary "Mimi" Cassady Bryan; his children: Paul (Amy) Bryan and Martha Rees; his grandchildren: Alexandra, Casey, Nicole, Holly, Angelina, Mark and Jennie; six great grandchildren; his brother Joe (Donna) Bryan; sisters-in-law: Kathleen and Marie Bryan.
Per George, services in CNY will be held privately for the family. A celebration for George will be held by the Piermont Fire Department August 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Firehouse.
Donations in Memory of George may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn NY 13021.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whtechapelfh.com.