Dr. George M. Bryan

Towards the end of WWII George proudly served our country with the United States Navy as a radio technician at Great Lakes Naval Air Station. He attended LaSalle University earning his Undergraduate Degree and the University of Delaware earning his Master's Degree. George earned his PhD at Carnegie Mellon University. Dr Bryan spent his career as a research Physicist/Oceanographer at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University. George was a dedicated Piermont community member, serving as an EMS Captain, an EMT at the Piermont Fire Department, and a Trustee of the Piermont, NY Village Board, as well as many other community and service boards. He had a love for classical music, playing the clarinet, piano and guitar. George cherished the time and memories he made with family and friends and felt most at peace while he was out at sea.