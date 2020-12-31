Dr. James N. Mitchell

March 6, 1935 - Dec. 27, 2020

FLEMING — Dr. James N. Mitchell, 85, of 4912 State Route 34B, Fleming, passed into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of the Auburn area, he rarely left his beloved Finger Lakes. Born on March 6, 1935 in Auburn, he was the son of the late Basil M. and Lena O'Herron Mitchell.

Dr. Mitchell graduated from Auburn East High School in 1953, received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Bonaventure University in 1957 and his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from the University of Buffalo in 1961. Entering the United States Air Force in 1961, he served on active duty with the dental service, separating in 1964 with the rank of captain. Upon his return to Auburn, Dr. Mitchell opened a private dental practice on South Street for several years before accepting a position with the Veterans Hospital Administration in Syracuse. He cared for the dental needs of veterans for more than 25 years before retiring as the acting chief of dental services.