Dr. James N. Mitchell
March 6, 1935 - Dec. 27, 2020
FLEMING — Dr. James N. Mitchell, 85, of 4912 State Route 34B, Fleming, passed into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of the Auburn area, he rarely left his beloved Finger Lakes. Born on March 6, 1935 in Auburn, he was the son of the late Basil M. and Lena O'Herron Mitchell.
Dr. Mitchell graduated from Auburn East High School in 1953, received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Bonaventure University in 1957 and his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from the University of Buffalo in 1961. Entering the United States Air Force in 1961, he served on active duty with the dental service, separating in 1964 with the rank of captain. Upon his return to Auburn, Dr. Mitchell opened a private dental practice on South Street for several years before accepting a position with the Veterans Hospital Administration in Syracuse. He cared for the dental needs of veterans for more than 25 years before retiring as the acting chief of dental services.
An outstanding athlete for Auburn High School in the early 1950s, Dr. Mitchell excelled in track and cross county running. He also loved tennis and bowling. He was an accomplished pianist as well. Dr. Mitchell enjoyed summers with his wife of 45 years, Alice Fitzpatrick Mitchell, who predeceased him in 2003, on the shores of his cottage on Lake Ontario, with his entire family and friends. His home in Fleming was also a source of pride, occupying a good deal of time in its care.
Dr. Mitchell is survived by two sons and a daughter. David J. Mitchell, his eldest son, lives in Onondaga with his wife, Galina Protsko and son Jack; James C. Mitchell, his youngest son, lives with his wife, Irma Mitchell, in Binghamton; his daughter, Joni M. Mitchell lives in Bridgeport. His grandchildren: Jessica, James P., Jonathan "Jack" Mitchell, Laura Martellaro and Jasmine Klopacki, also live in the surrounding region. Dr. Mitchell will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, humor, loyalty and love of his family and friends.
A private ceremony will be held for family with entombment beside his beloved wife, Alice, in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com