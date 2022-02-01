Dr. John Paul Scullin

Sept. 17, 1924 - Jan. 29, 2022

OSWEGO — Dr. John Paul Scullin, 97, a resident of Oswego NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Dr. Scullin was born in Auburn, NY on Sept. 17, 1924, the son of the late Joseph Leo and Calista (Bell) Scullin.

He graduated from Holy Family School in Auburn, NY and attended Georgetown University, Washington, DC and the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA. He received his DDS from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry in 1947. Dr. Scullin served as a Lieutenant in the Naval Dental Corps during World War II and the Korean Conflict from 1943 until 1952. After moving to Oswego, he was in private practice until 1989. He was a Colonel in the US Army Dental Corps Reserve from 1978 until 1984 and a dentist for the NY State Department of Corrections from 1989 until his retirement in 1995.

Dr. Scullin was an active and devoted member of the Oswego community he called home. He served on the Boards of Operation Oswego, Oswego Catholic Charities, Oswego Cancer Society and the Oswego County Council on Alcoholism. Dr. Scullin was a founding member and Chairman of the NYS Dental Society Council on Chemical Dependency for 36 years and received the NYS Dental Association's Distinguished Service Award in 2009. He was past President of the Oswego County Dental Society and Fifth District Dental Society, a life-member of both the American Dental Association and the American College of Dentists. He was elected to membership in the American College of Dentists in 1962.

An avid golfer, he was President of the Oswego Country Club in 1965 and 1978. He enjoyed playing billiards and traveling. He was a long-time friend of Bill W. and enjoyed enduring friendships with many people. He was a communicant of St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Oswego, NY.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Geraldine (Collins) Scullin, the mother of their seven children, in 1993; and his second wife, Doris Drake Oughterson Scullin in 2016. He was also predeceased by his brother, Robert B. Scullin in 2007; and his son-in-law, Patrick Melfi, Jr. in 1971.

Dr. Scullin is survived by his seven children: Mary Ellen (Thomas) Nawn, of Oswego, J. Paul (Rosemary) Scullin, of Oswego, Leo (Susan) Scullin, of NY, NY, Margaret Scullin, of Syracuse, Michael Scullin, of Oswego, Caroline Scullin, of Washington, DC, and Sheilagh (Jeffrey) Torbitt, of Oswego; 12 grandchildren: Patrick Melfi, JP Scullin, Elizabeth Scullin, Matthew Scullin, Kevin Scullin, Collins Scullin-Farmer, Katlin Scullin-Farmer, Christine Smith, Eamon Scullin, Mary Kate Torbitt, Maxwell Torbitt, and Layla Scullin; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sole niece and goddaughter, Elizabeth Scullin Dolan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Oswego.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 East Second St. in Oswego.

Masks will be required for calling hours and funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 103 W. Seventh St., Oswego, NY 13126.