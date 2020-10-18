Dr. Russell Samuel Zanowick

Russ was born June 12th in 1930 to Samuel and Mary Oristian Zanowick in Auburn, New York, immigrants from Eastern Europe. He became a tough and traditional man, forged from the era of the Great Depression and World War II. In his later years of education, Russ attended St. Basil's Preparatory (Ukrainian) School in Stamford, Connecticut. Then Russ attended Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, Maryland for his B.S. in Science graduating cum laude. St. Louis University became his choice of medical school. It was during his time in medical school where he met his beloved wife Mildred (Mitzi) Louise Fiorica of nearly 64 years while working at Auburn Memorial Hospital during their schools' summer break. Following medical school, Russ chose to do his residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. At the completion of his residency, he was invited to join the Miamisburg Family Practice in Miamisburg, Ohio. There Russ (aka Dr. Z) became a well respected family physician, dispensing his compassion along with his medical expertise to treat countless patients in the Montgomery County region for over 36 years. Since his retirement, his patients expressed regularly how much he was missed.