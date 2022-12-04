Dustin M. Flanigan

Nov. 15, 1983 - Nov. 29, 2022

AUBURN - Dustin M. Flanigan, 39, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2022. Dustin was born in Auburn on November 15, 1983, to David Flanigan and Kara Sobus.

He loved life to the fullest with the biggest smile to match his big heart. He was always willing to help anyone at anytime and anywhere.

He was an exceptional dad and husband who especially enjoyed time with his lovely wife, Rochelle, and his girls, Layla, Finlay, and Zofia, enjoying boating, camping, and any other adventure with his family. He was the funniest and the "Funnest Dad" ever, who loved teaching the girls anything he could.

Dustin is survived by his loving wife, Rochelle (Sears) Flanigan; his children Layla, Finlay, Zofia and Ruby, expected in March 2023; his parents, David, (Kathy) Flanigan and Kara Sobus (Chris); his brother, Jason (Kristy) Flanigan; his grandparents, Harry and Jean Flanigan and Joseph Sobus; his mother and father-in-law, Joe and Janine Sears; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Monique and Zach Sears; his nieces and nephew Liana, Athena, Leonidas, Eleanor, Beatrix and Leona; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. Dustin is predeceased by his grandmother, Diana Sobus.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered Tuesday at 9:30 AM in Sacred Heart Church with the burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Dustin's name can be made to Flanigan Children's Scholarship Fund c/o Kara Sobus, 6081 West Lake Rd., Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Beverly Animal Shelter.