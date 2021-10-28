Dwight David Usherwood

LANSING – Dwight David Usherwood, 61, of Lansing, NY, passed away while surrounded by his family on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY.

Born in Syracuse, NY, Dwight was the son of Yolanda Joan (Gardiner) and the late David Stewart Usherwood. He grew up in Tully, NY and was a graduate of Tully High School, where he was active in the FFA.

Dwight or "Buck" as his friends and family called him, had a passion for driving and was a truck driver for his entire career. Most recently, he was a general manager at G & L Trucking, Inc. in Locke, NY. Dwight's other passions included farming and shooting sporting clays. He was a two-time Master Class Shooter and a member of the Salmon Creek Sportsman's Club in Scipio Center, NY.

Dwight's first priority was his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He prioritized spending time with his children and grandchildren and spent many years traveling the country with his sons on the motocross circuit. In most recent years, he traveled the country with his wife and good friends to shoot at many sporting clay events. He was also known to talk - or lecture - quite frequently. His friends called him the "Mayor."

Dwight is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Deborah (Strauf) Usherwood; children: Seth (Colleen) Usherwood, of Tully, Zachary (Sandra) Eastman, of Lansing, Bradley (Kristin) Usherwood, of Loganville, GA, Matthew (Vanessa) Eastman, of Lansing, Gregory Usherwood, of Madison, GA, and Joshua Usherwood, of Laurel Hill, FL; grandchildren: Zachary and Skylar Kays, Keagan and Rowan Usherwood, Tyler and Kamryn Eastman, Wyatt Eastman, and Jameson Usherwood; sister, Yolanda (Rick) Hodgson, of Tully; brother, George (Denise) Usherwood, of Tully; mother, Yolanda Joan Usherwood, of Tully; mother-in-law, Linda Strauf, of Locke; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Strauf, of Lansing; and several nephews; and many close friends.

In addition to his father, Dwight was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Glenn Strauf, and brother-in-law, James Strauf.

Family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lansing Funeral Home, 32 Auburn Rd., Lansing. A private service for family and close friends will be held at 2 p.m., followed by interment in Ludlowville Pine Grove Cemetery, Lansing.

To share a memory of Dwight, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.