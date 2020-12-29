E. Calvin Morehouse
Nov. 28, 1941 - Dec. 24, 2020
MORAVIA — E. Calvin Morehouse, 79, of Moravia passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. "Cal" as he was known by many, was born Nov. 28, 1941 in Moravia, a son of the late Calvin A. and Marie Mullen Morehouse.
He was a graduate of Moravia Central School Class of 1959. He attended college at Auburn Community College, received his Bachelor's of Arts in Education at SUNY Cortland and his Masters Degree from Elmira College. Cal was an English teacher and coach of many different sports teams in Union Springs where he taught for 30+ years until his retirement in 2005.
He was well known everywhere he went, sharing his infectious personality and humor but was most recognized as the "Voice of Moravia." He announced countless sporting/community theater events and cabarets but was mostly known for announcing the football and basketball games. His last endeavor was to narrate the Moravia Boys Basketball documentary "One Team, One Dream, One Family." Cal was inducted into the Moravia Hall of Fame in 2008.
He was beloved by all. Children were especially enamored with him as he was the town Santa for years (even if it wasn't Christmastime). He worked at Fillmore Glen State Park for many years and was one of the first directors of the Moravia Summer Recreation Program. One of his passions was sports of every kind, sharing his knowledge and passion of sports by taking his nephews to the various sports halls of fame and pro games. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and he followed the SU basketball and football teams.
Not only was he an avid trivia buff and Jeopardy fan but he loved to serenade his family with hymns and Broadway tunes. He also enjoyed his weekly breakfast with his best friend Rocky.
He is survived by his two brothers, Kenneth and Benjamin (Sue); sisters, Ginger (Jeff) Allen, Dorla and Cindy Morehouse and Colleen (Stu) Perkins and his special friend, Montinique. He was a beloved uncle and great-uncle and was known as "Uncle Butchie" to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Violet May Morehouse in 1989.
Due to the Covid pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of his life will be held in 2021 TBA.
Donations may be made in Cal's name to the Moravia Central School Sports Booster Club and Four Town First Aid.