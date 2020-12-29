E. Calvin Morehouse

Nov. 28, 1941 - Dec. 24, 2020

MORAVIA — E. Calvin Morehouse, 79, of Moravia passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. "Cal" as he was known by many, was born Nov. 28, 1941 in Moravia, a son of the late Calvin A. and Marie Mullen Morehouse.

He was a graduate of Moravia Central School Class of 1959. He attended college at Auburn Community College, received his Bachelor's of Arts in Education at SUNY Cortland and his Masters Degree from Elmira College. Cal was an English teacher and coach of many different sports teams in Union Springs where he taught for 30+ years until his retirement in 2005.

He was well known everywhere he went, sharing his infectious personality and humor but was most recognized as the "Voice of Moravia." He announced countless sporting/community theater events and cabarets but was mostly known for announcing the football and basketball games. His last endeavor was to narrate the Moravia Boys Basketball documentary "One Team, One Dream, One Family." Cal was inducted into the Moravia Hall of Fame in 2008.