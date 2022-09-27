E. Jeanne (Weaver) Krueger

April 7, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2022

EL PASO, TX — E. Jeanne (Weaver) Krueger, 88, of El Paso, TX, died after a brief illness on Sept. 12, 2022. Born on April 7, 1934, in Groton, NY, and was one of 13 children to Cecil and Bertha Weaver.

All knew her as Jeanne. Jeanne married Earhart H. Krueger, on Dec. 14, 1952. Jeanne and Erhardt worked together on a farm, building a life and raising a family in Sherwood, NY.

She loved life, reading, animals, and was a great cook. She worked as a volunteer Poplar Ridge EMT for several years. When needed, Jeanne took an array of jobs such as cooking, binding books, and working for the Southern Cayuga School District.

She would move to El Paso, TX, in her later life.

Erhardt preceded her in death on May 8, 1987. Jeanne is survived by her children: Wayne Krueger, of NY, Kyle Krueger, of TX, and Wanda Krueger, of FL; her grandchildren: Christina Hernandez, Caitlin Krueger, and Bradley Krueger; and three great-grandchildren: Nathan, Josiah, and Elias Hernandez.

The family would like to say thank you to the wonderful staff at The Forest Assisted Living in El Paso, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Hospice Foundation of America.

Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 from 4 to 7:00 p.m. at Krueger Funeral Home in Mattydale, NY. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, 11 a.m., at Sherwood Phelps Cemetery, 34B Sherwood, NY. For more info, photos, and to sign the guest book, please visit www.kruegerfuneralhome.com.