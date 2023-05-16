Earl E. Traver

June 18, 1936 - May 11, 2023

AUBURN - Earl E. Traver, 86, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at home with his family by his side. A life resident of the Auburn and Weedsport area, he was born June 18, 1936 to the late Donald and Marjorie Wilson Traver.

Earl was employed with the City of Auburn and retired as a truck driver with Calandro Produce for more than 20 years.

He is survived by his significant other, Sharon Kilbury, of Auburn; sons: Michael and Allan Traver, both of Auburn, Robert, of Syracuse and Richard Porter, of New Haven; daughters: Sherry Mead and Sharon Porter, both of Auburn; grandchildren: Joshua, Stacey, Thomas, Joshua, Alexis and "Papa's Girls" Madison and Zoe; brother, Roy (Eileen) of Conquest; "adopted son" George Jones, who was his full time caregiver; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Earl was predecease by his sister, Blanch Dickson and her husband, Louie; his brother, John Traver and his wife, Ellen and James Traver and his wife, Gloria; as well as Eugene "Gene" Porter.

A calling hour will be conducted Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A service will be offered at noon in the funeral home, with burial to follow immediately in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in memory of Earl to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Denise, Sue and Rev. Matthew for the excellent care, spiritual guidance and compassion shown to Earl and his family.

To offer condolences, please, visit, http://www.whitechapelfh.com.