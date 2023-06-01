Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Earl Raymond Wokutch

March 23, 1943 - Jan. 1, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Earl (The Pearl) Raymond Wokutch passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2023 at the age of 79 surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Raymond and Lila (Morrison) Wokutch also of Pittsburgh.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen (Murphy); daughter, Erin (Wokutch) Reed, son-in-law, Shawn Reed; and his two granddaughters: Kylie and Cara, of West Palm Beach, FL; as well as sister, Alice Wespy, of Pittsburgh, PA. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Tom Wokutch and sister, Marian Wokutch.

Earl was a graduate of North Catholic High in Pittsburgh, PA, 1961. He was a US Army Specialist in Korea from 1964-1966.

He spent 10 plus years in various positions and divisions of Republic Steel in Pittsburgh, PA, three years in Liberia, West Africa, Buffalo, NY, and Youngstown, OH. He then moved to Auburn, NY where he worked for several decades and retired from Austeel/Nucor. He moved to West Palm Beach where he spent the last 10 years to be with his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters.

Over the 30 plus years in Auburn he was an avid boater, softball and tennis player, participated in a bowling league and most satisfying for him was his love of golf. He was a longtime member of Highland Park Golf Course. Earl's friends should be happy to know that he birdied the last hole he ever played at the PGA National Golf resort in October 2022.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Highland Park Golf Course in Auburn, NY from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023. Please join us in sharing your memories of Earl. Burial will occur July 22, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

In memory of Earl, please consider a monetary donation to a local animal shelter in your area, or a monetary donation to a local chapter for Down Syndrome.