Earl Wayne McDowell

He was born in Camillus to the late Harold and Mariam (Clifton) McDowell, he grew up in Eldridge and lived his later years in the Montezuma area. 'Wayne' as he was known by many of his family and friends was a longtime farmer. He also previously worked at the Sugar Beet Plant, Colombian Rope Co., Singer and retired after many years at the former Carrier Corp. in Syracuse. Wayne's passion was his love for antique tractors, especially Allis-Chalmers models. He also enjoyed working on classic cars and restored several over the years. He cherished the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed.