Earl Wayne McDowell

Earl Wayne McDowell

ELBRIDGE — Earl Wayne McDowell, 89, of Elbridge, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

He was born in Camillus to the late Harold and Mariam (Clifton) McDowell, he grew up in Eldridge and lived his later years in the Montezuma area. 'Wayne' as he was known by many of his family and friends was a longtime farmer. He also previously worked at the Sugar Beet Plant, Colombian Rope Co., Singer and retired after many years at the former Carrier Corp. in Syracuse. Wayne's passion was his love for antique tractors, especially Allis-Chalmers models. He also enjoyed working on classic cars and restored several over the years. He cherished the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his five children: Rosemarie (William) Evans, of Savannah, Kathleen (Carl) Miller, of NC, Sandra Bottomley, of Canaseraga, Jeffrey McDowell, of Phelps, Barbara Van Orden, of Hornell; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph (June) McDowell, of Port Byron, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his feline friend Buddy.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two wives: Lois and Zelma, a daughter Laura McDowell, grandson Stephen Evans, several siblings and son-in-law James Bottomley.

The family will greet friends this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m., with a service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

