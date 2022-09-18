Ed Jones

AUBURN - Ed Jones, 70, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Canastota, NY the son of the late Edward and Thelma (Butler) Jones and had resided most of his life in the area.

Upon graduating high school, Ed became a US Navy Veteran, serving our country honorably, while stationed on the USS Dixie in the Philippines.

He would then follow his passion of becoming an Electrician, starting Jones Electric, an occupation he did for almost 50 years in the Auburn and Syracuse areas.

Ed was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He also enjoyed golfing and following his beloved New York Giants football team. Ed loved being around people and cherished all the special memories that were made with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Jones; six children, Holly Jones, Jayson Jones, Michael Jones, Beth Jones, Louis Soscia, Brian Soscia; several grandchildren; four siblings, Delbert (Kelly) Jones, Barbara Jones, Thomas Jones, Laurie Jones; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours are next Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Funeral services are Friday morning, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial with full military honors in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any contributions be made in Ed's memory to the Pettigrass Funeral Home, to help defray funeral expenses.