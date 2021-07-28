Edgar O. Sears

CATO - Edgar O. Sears, 88, of Cato, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Pitcher, NY, son of the late Raymond Sears, and Eva (Campbell) Sears.

After attending Cato High School, he enlisted in the US Army and served during the Korean War. Some of Edgar's passions included hunting, gardening, and playing cards. Edgar was an avid athlete and was the creator of Cato's Little League. Throughout the years he enjoyed rooting on his favorite team, the Syracuse Orangemen.

Edgar is predeceased by wife of many years Beverly Johnson. He is also predeceased by his six brothers, and a son-in-law, Rodolfo Farinas.

He is survived by his four children, John (Becky) Sears of Cooperstown, Laurie Farinas of CA, Joseph (Janine) Sears of Auburn, and Kelly Sears (Ellery Emert) of Cato; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Calling hours will be held 11:00-1:00 Saturday, July 31, 2021 with a service at 1:00 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. For those wishing to make contributions in Edgar's name they may do so to the Ira Fire Department, 12591 NY-176, Cato, NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com.