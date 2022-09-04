Edward A. Johnson

Jan. 22, 1949 - AUg. 18, 2022

BONITA SPRINGS, FL/PORT BYRON, NY - Edward A Johnson, "Eddie", of Bonita Springs, FL and Port Byron, NY, passed away in Naples, FL on Thursday, August 18, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born in Auburn, NY, January 22, 1949 to Mary Ann (VanDitto) Johnson and Col. Edward J. Johnson.

He is survived by his sons Edward C. Johnson of Port Byron and Michael A. Johnson (Leah) of MI; six grandchildren; sisters Jacqueline Hoover and Mary Ann Cooper; nieces Megan Cooper Vitale, Kenzie Cooper, Jacqueline Johnson; nephews Joseph Leary, and Matthew Leary. He was preceded in death by his brother Sammy, his parents and his son Mark Holmes.

Eddie is a graduate of Port Byron Central School and attended SulRoss State University in Alpine, TX. Eddie worked in the nuclear power industry in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Michigan. As a construction major in college he branched out as a builder and contractor, specializing in remodeling homes and condominiums in Southwest Florida.