Edward A. Towle II

Jan. 7, 1971 - Jan. 10, 2023

AUBURN - Edward A. Towle II, 52, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, following a courageous thirteen-year battle with colon cancer.

Born in Portsmouth, NH on January 7, 1971, Ed is the son of Edward A. Towle, Sr. of NH and Linda Kelley Towle of Auburn.

An avid sports fan, he rooted on his favorite teams, the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and Miami Dolphins. Ed loved his job driving truck with Wadhams Trucking, and especially cherished the time he spent with his nieces, nephews and family during their dinners and family game nights.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Helen Wadsworth of Waterloo; sisters Sherry Towle of Auburn and Amy Finizio of Auburn; nieces and nephews Eric, Kayleigh, Jamie, Tayler, Kaiya, Gia and Teagen; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his K9 buddy, Motley.

Ed was predeceased by a loving nephew, Jaxon Finizio in 2018.

Calling hours will be conducted Monday, January 16, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Burial in Fort Hill Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made in memory of Ed to the Upstate Cancer Center via upstatefoundation.org.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.