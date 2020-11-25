Edward E. Galka

Ed retired as a machine repairman for New Process Gear. Ed had an engineering mind and saved everything to be "re-purposed" whether it was to fix something or just tinker, he had it ready and handy when needed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his Friday evening Manhattan, cheering on the New York Yankees and Syracuse athletics, making wine and could always be found sitting on his front porch keeping an eye on the neighborhood. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Ed was a gentleman and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Above all, Ed loved his late wife of 62 years, Betty, and he cherished spending time with his family and extended family. He and his warm smile and pleasant personality will be missed by so many!