Edward F. Gauthier
Oct. 12, 1949 - Feb. 9, 2021
AUBURN — In loving memory of Edward F. Gauthier, who passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Our brother was a good man. He had strength and courage. He fought valiantly for years the devastating effects of MS. When he could no longer work, he became an advocate for the disabled. My sister and I take comfort in knowing his pain is gone and he is resting peacefully with the spirits of our parents, Edward A. and Rose Marie DeFonde Gauthier, in heaven.
Ed is also survived by his sisters: Deborah Jean Gauthier and her spouse, Claudia Cassel, Melissa Gauthier Kovalaskas and her husband, Kurt; his niece, Sarah Kovalaskas and her fiance, Matt Westbrook.