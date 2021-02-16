 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward F. Gauthier

Edward F. Gauthier

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Edward F. Gauthier

Edward F. Gauthier

Oct. 12, 1949 - Feb. 9, 2021

AUBURN — In loving memory of Edward F. Gauthier, who passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Our brother was a good man. He had strength and courage. He fought valiantly for years the devastating effects of MS. When he could no longer work, he became an advocate for the disabled. My sister and I take comfort in knowing his pain is gone and he is resting peacefully with the spirits of our parents, Edward A. and Rose Marie DeFonde Gauthier, in heaven.

Ed is also survived by his sisters: Deborah Jean Gauthier and her spouse, Claudia Cassel, Melissa Gauthier Kovalaskas and her husband, Kurt; his niece, Sarah Kovalaskas and her fiance, Matt Westbrook.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about home improvement projects

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News