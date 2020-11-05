Edward Francis Gleason

AUBURN — Edward Francis Gleason, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Edward was the son of the late Charles and Cecile Gleason. He was a lifetime resident of Auburn. Edward graduated from Holy Family Catholic School where he excelled in several sports. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy where he was deployed to Okinawa and Cherry Point, NC as a Corpsman.

In his early years, Edward worked as a prison guard at the Auburn Correctional Facility and was a truck driver for Red Star Express Lines. Edward then worked and retired from the City of Auburn in 2001.

Edward is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna Betts; and their four children: William (Terri), Robert (Helen), Lori Cavallo (Lou) and Karen Windell (Scott). Edward has 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. A private burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery will follow on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.