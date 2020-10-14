Edward J. Trouesdale

Nov. 20, 1956 — Oct. 9, 2020

AUBURN — Edward J. Trouesdale, 63, of Auburn, passed away at Auburn Community Hospital on Oct. 9, 2020. Edward was born in Syracuse, NY on Nov. 20, 1956, the son of the late Beverly McKeeby. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.

Edward is survived by his son, Matthew Trouesdale; his stepdaughter, Breanne Forsythe; his companion, Maxine Dodrill; his sisters: Debra (Jim) Sochia, Kat Trouesdale, Shelly (Rick) Pitcher and Donna (Greg Simmons) Baker; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Edward was predeceased by his sister, Anne Marie Ayotte.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Donations in Edward's name may be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, Auburn, NY. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.