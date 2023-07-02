Edward J. Walawender

HAYTS CORNERS - Edward J. Walawender, age 95, longtime resident of Hayts Corners on County Road 129, passed away at Geneva Living Center, where he had been residing since February 2023.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on July 6, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church by Fr. Bernard Maloney OFM Cap. Prayers of committal will then be held at New York State Veterans Cemetery-Finger Lakes.

Kindly consider a donation in Ed's memory to the Ovid Fire Department or to the Holy Cross Catholic Church, also in Ovid, in lieu of flowers or sympathy gift.

Edward was born in Fleming, NY on September 25, 1927, a son of the late Stanley and Mary (nee Stackniewicz) Walawender.

He was drafted into the US Army in 1945 and proudly served his country during WWII.

He returned home to work at International Harvester in Auburn and then Sampson Air Force Base. Ed earned his pilot's license in 1948, and had served with the US Army National Guard during the years shortly after WWII.

He then began a long civil service career at the Seneca Army Depot attaining the position of Foreman, and subsequently retiring as a Heating Operation Engineer. Ed prided himself for the many employee suggestions to improve operations at the Depot that were accepted.

Ed was an active member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts in Ovid, serving in their Honor Guard for decades. Ed earned distinction by his nomination to the New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame, and was an strong advocate to the establishment of the presently named New York State Veterans Cemetery-Finger Lakes. Additionally, he was a member of the Seneca Falls Elks Lodge and South Seneca Sportsmen's Club, which merits mention of his fondness for hunting and fishing. Ed was also passionate about playing euchre, tinkering and engaging in DIY projects. Family oriented get-togethers and vacations reflected his personal values and respect to those relationships.

Edward is survived by his children Edward "Jerry" of Vancouver, WA, Brian (Brenda) of Lansing, NY, Kim (Robert) Clark of Palm Harbor, FL, Victoria (Richard) Hancy of Hayts Corners, Kathleen (Stephan) Small of Golden, CO, Julie (Steven) Wright of Elbert, CO, James and Stephen of Hayts Corners and Jeffrey of Ashburn, VA; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Sr. Lucy Walawender of Rochester and Clara Stechuchak of Auburn. Ed was preceded in death by his precious wife, Katherine "Kay" in 2012, his grandson, Owen Sickler and by siblings Floyd, Pauline, Stanley, Ralph, and Raymond.

