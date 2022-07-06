Edward Joseph Kahl

Dec. 23, 1927 - June 24, 2022

YOUNG HARRIS — Edward Joseph Kahl of Young Harris, GA, 94, died on June 24, 2022. He is survived by his sons: Robert, Joel, James and Edward; and daughter, Lisa. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine (Hopko) Kahl. Edward was born on Dec. 23, 1927, in Auburn, NY, to parents Robert Charles Kahl and Francis (Kaltenborn) Kahl. He proudly served with the US Army in Europe, after which he graduated from Syracuse University with a BS in finance. He was a great basketball player with St. Peter's Episcopal Church league and a local musician in the 1940s. He also had a very successful business career.

Edward was a great family man, a loving father. He wishes that if you wish to honor his memory, please donate to your favorite charity in his name. Banister-Cooper is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Kahl.