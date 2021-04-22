Edward L. Mazur, Jr.

AUBURN — Edward L. Mazur, Jr., of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

He is survived by his wife, Marlea; stepdaughters: Sharlene Ballings (John), Lori Blewett (fiance, Andy), Kimberly Doan (Rich); his sister, Carolyn Leahy (Tim); his best friend, Wayne Estes; eight grandchildren; his cherished cats and dog, Teddy.

In memory of Ed, contributions may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.

There will be no services held. Condolences for the family may be left at whitechapelfh.com.