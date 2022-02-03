Edward P. Namisnak

May 18, 1920 - Feb. 1, 2022

AUBURN — Edward P. Namisnak, 91, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at his residence following a brief illness.

Ed was a life resident of the Auburn area. He retired from New York Telephone (Verizon) in 1985. He was a member and past president of the Ukrainian National Club. He loved sports, and in younger years he bowled, played baseball and basketball. He enjoyed watching hockey and football, and was a great Yankees, Mets and New York Giants fan.

He was also active coaching youth sports, SS. Peter & Paul in CYO, Elks Club in Pony League and National Bank in Little League.

He is survived by his children: Peter J. Namisnak and his wife, Kathryn A., of Farmington, NY, Stephanie Namisnak, of Webster, NY and Gregg A. Namisnak and his wife, Lauri, of Penfield, NY; his grandchildren: Jonathan and Mary Namisnak; his sister, Mary Mohan, of Auburn; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Anna (Kyrtak) Namisnak in November 2020.

Friends are invited to call Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a service to follow at 6:45 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St.

