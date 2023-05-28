Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Edward T. Mosley

AUBURN - Edward T. Mosley, 91, of Auburn, died Thursday, May 25, 2023. Ed was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Andrew and Mary (Sawaryn) Mosley.

Ed was retired from ALCO/Bombardier, where he was the Marketing Manager. His job allowed him to travel all over the world.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Ed played the piano since he was a teenager, playing at all types of functions. He was best known for playing at the Springside Inn, where he performed for 30 years. He was a former member of the Ukrainian National Club, and enjoyed photography and gardening.

Ed is survived by his daughters Diane (Jim) Bodine of Rochester and Ann (Phil) Bauso of Auburn; four grandchildren, Kelly (Seth) Plyter, Shannon and Eric Bodine and Eddie Bauso; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanette Mattes; his brother, Ted (Anne) Mosley; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Olga (Zamniak) Mosley in 2019; his sister, Joan McGee; and brother, Andrew "Ray" Mosley.

Funeral services for Ed will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday May 30, 2023 in SS Peter & Paul Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum. There are no prior calling hours.

Contributions may be made in Ed's memory to Perforn-4-Purpose.org.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message or condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.