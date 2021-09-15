Edward W. Murray

April 29, 1938 - Jan. 4, 2020

BRANDON, FL — Edward W. Murray, originally from Union Springs, NY, born April 29, 1938 passed away in Brandon, FL on Jan. 4, 2020.

He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Caroline and two granddaughters, and recently a daughter-in-law, Connie Murray on Sept. 5, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; sons: Phillip (Lynn) Murray, Michael and Shawn; daughters: Donna (Dann) Wilson and Tabetha (Ron) Wood; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren

A service with Military Honors (Navy) will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Union Cemetery on Waldron Road in the Town of Springport.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Union Springs Fire Department which he held dear to his heart as a member for many years.