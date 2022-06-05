Edwin Williamson

June 13, 1926 - June 2, 2022

ORCHARD PARK - Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Williamson; dearest father of Lynne (John) Hill, Deborah (late James) Hillman, Kathleen (David) Klemenich and the late David Williamson; dear grandfather of Shannyn (Michael) Tirado, Erik (Beth) Williamson, Jason Hill, David (Sara) Hill, Carissa Hill, Nathaniel Hill, James Hillman and the late Ashley Hillman; great-grandfather of Alanna, Erik, Dylan, Kendrah, Lexi, Bianca and Maeve; brother of the late Dorothy Murphy, Earl Williamson, Jane (late Ding) Carr and Jean (late Bob) Doyle; lifelong friend of Peter Donnelley. Loving companion of the late Barbara Armstrong and late Eileen Heeb.

The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Williamson was a proud Army Veteran of the WWII era.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ithaca College or to your local SPCA.

"LET THE MELODY LINGER ON!!"