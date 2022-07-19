Eileen O'Toole Cichello

Dec. 11, 1935 - July 17, 2022

Eileen O'Toole Cichello passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Sunday, July 17, 2022, with her family at her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Angela and John O'Toole, and her grandson, Sam Cichello. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Samuel Cichello, as well as her children: Mary (Tom) Beck, Teresa (Mike) Colucci, Claire (Stephen) Ziamandanis, Anthony (Christine) Cichello, John Cichello, Michael (Greg Canty) Cichello, and Paul (Camila Chaparro) Cichello. Eileen is also survived by her sister, Terry Doyle, and her brother, Brian O'Toole, and her very beloved grandchildren: Michael (Ashley Pidal) Beck, John Beck, Claire Beck, Joe Colucci, Tony Colucci, Nick Colucci, Grace Ziamandanis, Dennis Ziamandanis, Bridget Cichello, Teresa Cichello, David Cichello, Peter Cichello, and Silas Cichello, and many valued nieces and nephews.

Born Dec. 11, 1935, in Dublin, Ireland, Eileen's family emigrated to the United States in 1945, but she and her siblings went back to Ireland two years later while their parents worked to establish a stronger footing in the U.S. The children returned to the U.S. in 1950. This formative experience directly influenced the family she established with her husband, Sam. Eileen wanted deep roots for her children and was successful in providing just that. She was a selfless mother, and a skilled planner, never missing a swim meet, a field hockey game, or a football game when her children were involved. She provided a welcoming home and table for team gatherings, prayer groups, the food co-op, extended family, friends, and acquaintances. The kitchen table could always accommodate one more person, and the coffee was always on.

Eileen graduated from Plattsburgh State with a degree in nursing, but her true passion was writing. After the birth of her children, Eileen returned to writing, carving out time to pen several young adult novels, her favorite being the recently published Father Kanally's Niece, a work of fiction based loosely on her early teen years spent in Ireland. It truly captures her mischievous spirit and spunk. As an adult, those qualities would manifest in her willingness to engage in spirited debates, with her brother-in-law Tony, with Father Cuddy, or with anyone willing to engage. Her writing also entertained the community through her regular articles in InPort, occasional articles in The Citizen, and her storytelling on the WRVO radio station.

Eileen was a voracious reader, wearing a clear path through the back yard to the old Weedsport Public Library. This passion led her to a position of Library Board member and her leadership role spearheading the effort to build a larger, more up-to-date library. Eileen's personal motto may well have been Do the right thing, a strong calling for service to others. Always making room for more people, Eileen and Sam hosted young children from New York City in the summer months through the Fresh Air program. They welcomed nephew Ron Mills to the family for a year of elementary school and hosted two young teenagers from West Africa for a year of high school. Eileen also helped resettle a Vietnamese family to Weedsport, coordinating a team of volunteers who assisted with housing, employment, and integration into the community.

In her later years, when not traveling to visit grandchildren or hosting them in Weedsport, Eileen devoted herself to the Retrouvaille program, where she and Sam became weekend leaders for couples looking to renew and repair their marriages. Eileen believed deeply in the program's opportunities for rediscovery in marriages, and she and Sam benefited greatly from it.

Eileen's deep faith moved her to be a friend, ally, and voice for anyone she felt was being marginalized. Her life and actions were a testament to her faith in a loving God.

Eileen's family would like to thank the dedicated team of caregivers who helped her at home and in the hospital over the past three years. Donations may be made in Eileen's memory to the Weedsport Free Library, Retrouvaille of Rochester.